McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Short Interest Update

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the December 15th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

McCoy Global Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of MCCRF stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. McCoy Global has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18.

McCoy Global Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.0073 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. McCoy Global’s payout ratio is presently 40.32%.

About McCoy Global

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. The company designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

