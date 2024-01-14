Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Short Interest Down 24.7% in December

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,000 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the December 15th total of 183,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,380.0 days.
Signify Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SFFYF opened at $33.05 on Friday. Signify has a 12-month low of $24.90 and a 12-month high of $38.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.41.
About Signify
