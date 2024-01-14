Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA) Short Interest Down 25.0% in December

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE PTA opened at $18.56 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.84 and a 1 year high of $20.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.02.

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%.

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund is a close-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund invests directly and through derivates in preferred stock and debt securities, floating-rate and fixed-to-floating-rate preferred securities, fixed- and floating-rate corporate debt securities, convertible securities, contingent capital securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.