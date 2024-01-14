MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the December 15th total of 81,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MidWestOne Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management raised its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $867,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the second quarter worth $451,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 416,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 123,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 15,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

MOFG stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average of $22.34. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $34.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $391.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.01.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $44.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.40 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MidWestOne Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.70%.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, which includes noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

