MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the December 15th total of 81,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MOFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MidWestOne Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MidWestOne Financial Group
MidWestOne Financial Group Price Performance
MOFG stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average of $22.34. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $34.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $391.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.01.
MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $44.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.40 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MidWestOne Financial Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.70%.
About MidWestOne Financial Group
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, which includes noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.
