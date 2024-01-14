Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) Short Interest Update

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the December 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 322,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TUYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tuya from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2.70 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.
Tuya Stock Down 1.3 %
Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $61.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.80 million. Tuya had a negative net margin of 34.25% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tuya will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TUYA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tuya by 5.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,252,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 69,753 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tuya by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 56,172 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tuya by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,144,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,149,000 after purchasing an additional 240,097 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tuya by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuya during the first quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.54% of the company’s stock.
About Tuya
Tuya Inc offers Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides IoT platform-as-a-service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
