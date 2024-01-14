iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,820,000 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the December 15th total of 9,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,306,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI China ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCHI. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 116.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,311,000 after buying an additional 81,273 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 96,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after buying an additional 10,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 114.4% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHI opened at $38.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.43. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52 week low of $38.30 and a 52 week high of $56.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49.

iShares MSCI China ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.994 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

