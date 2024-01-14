Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Trevian Wealth Management LLC

Trevian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,525 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 0.3% of Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 141,825 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,555 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 33.5% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 67,197 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 94,042 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $63.20 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $64.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.16 and a 200-day moving average of $49.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at $53,698,280.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on UBER. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.44.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

