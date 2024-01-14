Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Has $15.57 Million Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR reduced its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the period. Valmont Industries comprises about 5.2% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR owned 0.31% of Valmont Industries worth $15,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the third quarter worth about $51,814,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $64,415,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 101,897.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,468,000 after acquiring an additional 108,011 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 19.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 639,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,195,000 after acquiring an additional 106,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 26.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 347,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,148,000 after acquiring an additional 72,413 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Valmont Industries from $334.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valmont Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.00.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

VMI stock opened at $229.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.63 and a twelve month high of $341.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.84 and its 200-day moving average is $239.26.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

