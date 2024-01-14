Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Stock Holdings Decreased by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 218.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ameren in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.89.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $71.89 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $69.71 and a 12 month high of $91.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

