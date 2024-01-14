Bogart Wealth LLC Has $138,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 89.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 567.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $79.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.70 and a 200-day moving average of $76.09. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $86.96.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.