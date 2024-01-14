Trevian Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.75 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Trevian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 39,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.6% of Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $47.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $48.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.30 and its 200-day moving average is $45.45.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.