Bogart Wealth LLC Has $150,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $66.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $58.57 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.42.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.8644 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.