Bogart Wealth LLC Has $150,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $66.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $58.57 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.42.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
