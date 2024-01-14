Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October (BATS:XDOC)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October (BATS:XDOC – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XDOC. Unique Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October in the second quarter worth $982,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October by 924.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 27,473 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October during the first quarter valued at about $485,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October in the third quarter worth about $100,000.

BATS:XDOC opened at $27.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.67 million, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.95.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October (XDOC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap over a one-year outcome period. XDOC was launched on Oct 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

