RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $86.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $124.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Redburn Atlantic downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. DZ Bank downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on RTX in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.39.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

