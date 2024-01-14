TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,054 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $372,832,000 after buying an additional 3,244,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in TE Connectivity by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,851,648,000 after buying an additional 2,309,835 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,569,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,023 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 176.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,743,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $244,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,965 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $131.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $146.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.39.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.22.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

