Bogart Wealth LLC Has $199,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 284,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,093,000 after purchasing an additional 15,159 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VBR stock opened at $175.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.16. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.94 and a 12 month high of $182.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

