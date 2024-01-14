Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,036 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 4,868 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 100,845.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 349,922,048 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $45,384,890,000 after acquiring an additional 349,575,404 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,343,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,474 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,758,246,000 after purchasing an additional 149,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,638,706 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,768,940,000 after purchasing an additional 726,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,936,503 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $768,078,000 after buying an additional 127,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.83.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.1 %

Electronic Arts stock opened at $137.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.64. The stock has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $143.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

Insider Activity

In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total transaction of $247,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,653.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total value of $247,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,653.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.46, for a total transaction of $316,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,161.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,159 shares of company stock worth $4,250,519. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.