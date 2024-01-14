First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.26 Million Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Xcel Energy by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $61.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $53.73 and a one year high of $71.96.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

