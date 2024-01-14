First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 17,964 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,558 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 17,964 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 18.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 308,649 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 48,150 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in HP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $382,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in HP by 111.9% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 12,103 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in HP in the third quarter worth about $3,855,000. Finally, Motco grew its stake in shares of HP by 84.4% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $29.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.43. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $0.2756 dividend. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Edward Jones raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America upgraded HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on HPQ

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.