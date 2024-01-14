Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $627,000 Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,514.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,785,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,435,000 after buying an additional 3,551,104 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,539,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,806 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,528,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000,000 after buying an additional 3,061,251 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,446,000 after buying an additional 1,472,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $107.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.49. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $65.58 and a 1-year high of $108.98. The firm has a market cap of $480.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.