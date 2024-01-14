Capital Insight Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Capital Insight Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,667,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,461,000 after buying an additional 23,737,781 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 775.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,153,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221,368 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,457,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,368,000 after purchasing an additional 17,948 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,976,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,113,000 after purchasing an additional 612,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,206,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,094,000 after purchasing an additional 333,132 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.62 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.65 and a 1 year high of $49.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.01.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

