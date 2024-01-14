Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Booking by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in Booking by 46.8% in the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Booking by 22.7% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,519,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth about $715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,492.15.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total transaction of $2,231,992.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,191,847.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Stock Down 1.4 %

BKNG stock opened at $3,502.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,304.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,094.54. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,222.16 and a 52 week high of $3,580.62.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $53.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

