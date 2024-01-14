First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $35.37 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,588 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.7% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $478.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $463.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $449.56. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $382.37 and a 12-month high of $480.85.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

