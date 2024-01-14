Bogart Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1,011.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth $31,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE stock opened at $70.65 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $72.51. The stock has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.38.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OKE

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.