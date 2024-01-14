Audius Price Hits $0.20 on Exchanges (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One Audius token can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000476 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Audius has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. Audius has a market capitalization of $241.46 million and approximately $5.00 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Audius Profile

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,227,735,308 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,181,308,120 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official website is audius.co.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

