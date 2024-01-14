Creditcoin (CTC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $28.45 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001353 BTC on exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $182.02 million and approximately $28.45 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007225 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000051 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,916,158 coins and its circulating supply is 313,628,928 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

