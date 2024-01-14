dYdX 24 Hour Volume Tops $98.78 Million (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 14th. dYdX has a market cap of $1.09 billion and approximately $98.78 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dYdX token can currently be bought for about $2.89 or 0.00006740 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, dYdX has traded 11% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

dYdX Profile

dYdX’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,821,714 tokens. The official website for dYdX is dydx.trade. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydxfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dYdX is dydx.forum. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

dYdX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX (DYDX) is a decentralized trading platform built on Ethereum. It allows users to trade a range of crypto assets, including perpetual futures contracts and options, with up to 25x leverage. The platform was created by a team of experienced traders and blockchain developers led by Antonio Juliano. dYdX aims to provide a decentralized, non-custodial trading experience with low fees and high liquidity. The DYDX token is used for governance and fee discounts on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dYdX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dYdX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

