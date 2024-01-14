Orbler Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $60.88 Million (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One Orbler token can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000698 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Orbler has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Orbler has a market capitalization of $60.88 million and $258,142.35 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Orbler

Orbler launched on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Orbler Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbler should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbler using one of the exchanges listed above.

