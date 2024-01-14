Qtum (QTUM) Hits Market Capitalization of $328.50 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.14 or 0.00007308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $328.50 million and $39.80 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,535.67 or 0.05909251 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00085033 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00030765 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00015289 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00023809 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007977 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

