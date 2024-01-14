Cronos Tops One Day Volume of $6.66 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 14th. During the last week, Cronos has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.26 billion and $6.66 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos coin can now be bought for about $0.0894 or 0.00000208 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00085033 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00030765 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00023809 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007977 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006856 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

