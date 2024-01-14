Centrifuge Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $731,019.54 (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001557 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Centrifuge has a market cap of $40.10 million and approximately $731,019.54 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 522,673,970 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 522,660,572 with 466,060,759 in circulation. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io."

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

