Apollo Currency Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $50.82 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $978,530.95 and approximately $50.82 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 31.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00085033 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00030765 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00023809 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007977 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006856 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001571 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

