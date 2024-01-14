Prom Trading Up 16% Over Last 7 Days (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 14th. In the last week, Prom has traded 16% higher against the US dollar. Prom has a market capitalization of $111.09 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $6.09 or 0.00014185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005251 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00018781 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,856.68 or 0.99875190 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.92 or 0.00263153 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00011345 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00010298 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000096 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004951 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.77638819 USD and is down -1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $2,454,330.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

