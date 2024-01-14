Bogart Wealth LLC Has $312,000 Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ET. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $887,276,793.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas P. Mason acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,763,907.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average is $13.45. The firm has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.92%.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Further Reading

