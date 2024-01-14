35,673 Shares in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Bought by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 35,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,171,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 48.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,160,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,705,000 after buying an additional 3,327,805 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,554,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,833,000 after buying an additional 1,013,321 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,532,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,054,000 after acquiring an additional 256,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,861,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after acquiring an additional 174,085 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:CALF opened at $46.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.88.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

