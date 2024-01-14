Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 21,836 Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000. Bogart Wealth LLC owned 0.49% of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 923.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:JSMD opened at $63.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.84. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $52.84 and a 12 month high of $67.04. The stock has a market cap of $308.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

