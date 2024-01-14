Bogart Wealth LLC Has $470,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Invst LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period.

VB stock opened at $207.39 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $216.57. The firm has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.15 and its 200-day moving average is $197.05.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

