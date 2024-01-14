Bogart Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Bogart Wealth LLC lowered its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 54.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,755 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKLN. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,449,000 after buying an additional 40,338 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 647.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 646,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,078,000 after purchasing an additional 560,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.02. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $21.27.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

