PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 145,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,978,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $865,000. Prossimo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 105.6% in the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $167.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $229.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.