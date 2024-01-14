iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Acquired by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,801,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,810,000 after acquiring an additional 376,970 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,566,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,074,000 after buying an additional 122,786 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth $428,520,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,408,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,681,000 after buying an additional 2,771,545 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,767,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,739,000 after buying an additional 83,387 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $105.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.42. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $84.19 and a 12 month high of $105.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

