Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 1,718 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 21,352 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,258,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 41,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 17,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 65,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $95.92 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $80.32 and a 1-year high of $99.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.69 and its 200-day moving average is $93.07.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.