Abundance Wealth Counselors Makes New $221,000 Investment in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 15.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.4% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the third quarter worth about $4,737,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 25.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 63.7% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.23.

Insider Transactions at SL Green Realty

In other news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 176,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $5,676,876.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 6,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,051.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

SL Green Realty stock opened at $45.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.89. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($1.66). SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 56.15%. The company had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.22%.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Further Reading

