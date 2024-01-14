Abundance Wealth Counselors Takes Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Econ Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in Hershey by 5.2% in the second quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 0.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 1.1% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 1.6% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Cowen cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.81.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $289,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,323,971.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $847,995 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $190.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $178.82 and a 1 year high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

