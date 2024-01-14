Abundance Wealth Counselors Acquires 272 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,450,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.36, for a total transaction of $255,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $84,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,593,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.36, for a total transaction of $255,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,195,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DHIL opened at $160.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.92. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.86 and a fifty-two week high of $193.20.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.55 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 19.86%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.35%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.