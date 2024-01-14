Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases 479 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 7.1% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 5.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,140,000 after purchasing an additional 16,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 267.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 24,534 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 31.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $56.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.43 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.61 and a 200 day moving average of $57.29.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 62.80%. The business had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALSN. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.