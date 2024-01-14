Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires Shares of 119,033 Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 119,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KVUE. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter valued at $2,074,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at $3,797,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at $7,926,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at $12,145,000. Finally, Baugh & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at $2,019,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KVUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Kenvue Stock Down 1.9 %

Kenvue stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

