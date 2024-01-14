Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,691 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 13.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.4% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 46.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.2% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.07.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $24,147,644.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 199,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,351,512.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at $19,020,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $24,147,644.16. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 199,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,351,512.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE BBY opened at $73.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.59 and a 200-day moving average of $74.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $93.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 63.45%.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.