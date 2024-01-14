Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 64,733 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 49.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,733 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management owned approximately 0.08% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,071.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 149.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 342.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSA opened at $38.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.62 and its 200 day moving average is $34.21. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $44.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 10,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $359,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,029,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,744,165.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

