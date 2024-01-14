Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 64,231 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management owned about 0.06% of Radian Group worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Radian Group by 575.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,765,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $282,110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874,587 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 202.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,295,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,009,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,915,000 after buying an additional 2,195,362 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the second quarter valued at $49,577,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Radian Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,104,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,815,000 after buying an additional 1,710,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RDN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Radian Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

Radian Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $28.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.53. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.25. Radian Group had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 50.66%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.20%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

