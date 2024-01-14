LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.25

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.25 and traded as low as $1.02. LightInTheBox shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 32,039 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

LightInTheBox Stock Down 3.7 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITB. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in LightInTheBox by 28.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in LightInTheBox by 1.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in LightInTheBox during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

